Andretti effort to join F1 the most vocal of many inquiries

The CEO of Formula One says the series has multiple inquiries from potential team owners who have taken a more behind-the-scenes approach than Michael Andretti. Stefano Domenicali says Andretti has been “quite vocal” in his desire to expand the current grid. Domenicali was asked Wednesday for an update on Andretti’s petition to expand the current F1 grid to 22 cars to accommodate Andretti Global. Domenicali said F1 was evaluating all its inquiries from interested participants and Andretti was following the process.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.