Yanks’ Cashman backs Boone to turn `slings’ into ‘bouquets’

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman responded to his team’s funk with some flowery language and belief in manager Aaron Boone, the coaches and players. Hours after he spoke, the Yankees beat the New York Mets 4-2. Their AL East lead had stood at eight games, down from 15 1/2 games in early July, going into Monday night’s start of the two-game Subway Series at Yankee Stadium. Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner were booed during Sunday’s ceremony to retire Paul O’Neill’s No. 21. Cashman held a news conference, endorsing the team’s coaching staff and Boone, the fifth-year manager. Cashman says: “You get the bouquets come your way when things are flying high and you get the slings and arrows when things aren’t going well.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.