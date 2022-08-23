Wimbledon fan taking legal action against Nick Kyrgios

LONDON (AP) — A tennis fan who was temporarily removed from Centre Court during the men’s Wimbledon final following a complaint by Nick Kyrgios is taking legal action against the Australian tennis player for what she describes as a “reckless and entirely baseless allegation.” Kyrgios complained to the umpire during a changeover in his match against Novak Djokovic that a spectator was distracting him while he was serving. He said she was intoxicated and asked for her to be removed from the stands. The spectator, Anna Palus, says in a statement released by her lawyers that she is bringing defamation proceedings against Kyrgios in a bid to clear her name.

