Under Golden, No. 5 Notre Dame readies its defense

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Al Golden is Notre Dame’s third defensive coordinator in three seasons. The first two became head football coaches: Clark Lea left for Vanderbilt and Marcus Freeman is now Notre Dame’s first-year head coach. Golden is a former defensive coordinator and head coach in college and he spent last season as linebackers coach for the Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals. The Irish defense will be tested in the Sept. 3 opener against high-powered and second-ranked Ohio State.

