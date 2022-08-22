Stanton anticipates rejoining Yankees lineup on Thursday

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton anticipates returning to the Yankees’ lineup on Thursday when New York starts a trip at Oakland. Stanton, batting .228 with 24 homers and 61 RBIs for the AL East leaders, has not played since July 23 because of left Achilles tendinitis. He went 0 for 7 with three strikeouts in two minor league injury rehabilitation games with Double-A Somerset last weekend and is to face injured Yankees pitcher Luis Severino in a simulated game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Stanton likely will be limited to designated hitter when he first returns and could play the outfield later in the season.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.