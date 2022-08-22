Injury-hit Juventus misses Di María in 0-0 draw at Sampdoria

MILAN (AP) — Injury-hit Juventus clearly missed Ángel Di María as it was held to a 0-0 draw at Sampdoria in Serie A. Di María had added some much-needed flair to the Juventus side and scored on his debut last weekend as well as providing an assist as the Bianconeri opened the season with a 3-0 win over Sassuolo. But he is injured along with a number of other Juventus players. Di María could also miss next weekend’s key match against Roma. The capital side beat newly promoted Cremonese 1-0 in Monday’s other match to make it two wins out of two.

