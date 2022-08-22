Plate discipline: MLB umps crack down on blocking home

PHOENIX (AP) — A few close plays at the plate over the past couple weeks have infuriated MLB catchers. Cleveland’s Austin Hedges and San Diego’s Austin Nola tagged out runners at the plate, only to have the calls reversed after video review when umpires decided both catchers blocked the plate. It’s a difficult play for catchers, who aren’t allowed to block the plate without possession of the ball. It’s also a difficult play for umpires, who have to make a judgment call that’s got plenty of grey area.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.