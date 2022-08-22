Molina back with Cards after going home for basketball title

CHICAGO (AP) — Yadier Molina has rejoined the St. Louis Cardinals after traveling to his native Puerto Rico for the end of his basketball team’s championship run. The 40-year-old Molina owns the Vaqueros de Bayamón, who play in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional league. Bayamón beat San Germán 75-61 on Saturday to clinch its 16th BSN title. Molina was placed on the restricted list Saturday and missed the final two games of St. Louis’ weekend sweep in Arizona. The veteran catcher went 0 for 3 in the Cardinals’ 1-0 victory over the Cubs in the opener of a five-game series at Wrigley Field.

