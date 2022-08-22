Dodgers, Muncy agree to $13.5M deal for 2023

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and two-time All-Star Max Muncy have agreed on a $13.5 million, one-year contrac for 2023. The deal includes a $10 million club option for 2024 with no buyout. The option price can increase by $4 million based on plate appearances next year. He would get a one-time assignment bonus of $1 million if traded. Muncy has struggled this season. The infielder is hitting .190 with 16 homers and 47 RBIs in 99 games.

