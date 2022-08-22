Column: Elliott angry with teammate Larson as playoffs loom

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson has just two wins this season and both came at the expense of teammate Chase Elliott. The relationship between NASCAR’s last two Cup champions seemed precarious Sunday night at Watkins Glen International as Larson celebrated in victory lane while Elliott sought out team leadership for what appeared to be an animated conversation. The 2020 Cup champion had just clinched the regular season title, but Elliott had dominated the race and might have picked up his fifth win of the year had Larson not muscled his way past his teammate on the final restart. Now the two need to make peace ahead of the start of NASCAR’s playoffs.

