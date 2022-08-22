Chargers linemen Pipkins, Norton still pushing to start

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The competition at right tackle for the Los Angeles Chargers between Storm Norton and Trey Pipkins III continues with coach Brandon Staley unwilling to say when a starter will be announced. Norton started 15 games last season after veteran lineman Bryan Bulaga sustained a season-ending core muscle injury in the opener at Washington, while Pipkins has started 10 games during his first three seasons in the NFL. Staley did rule out rotating between Norton and Pipkins.

