Castellanos scores, Girona beats Getafe in 1st league win

MADRID (AP) — Former Major League Soccer scoring leader Taty Castellanos has netted his first goal in the Spanish league as Girona beat Getafe 3-1 for its first win of the season. Girona also got on the board with Cristhian Stuani and an own-goal by Getafe defender Domingos Duarte. Enes Unal scored for Getafe when his team already trailed by three goals. Getafe had opened with a 3-0 home loss to Atlético Madrid while Girona started with a 1-0 loss at Valencia. Castellanos is playing on a one-season loan from New York City FC. He scored his goal from inside the area in the 64th minute.

