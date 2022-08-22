Cardinals relish locker room full of veteran superstars

PHOENIX (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals are enjoying a great August thanks to a clubhouse full of veteran superstars. The quintet of Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado have a combined 40 All-Star appearances and are still delivering clutch moments. The Cardinals have surged in the NL Central with a 15-3 record so far in August. Goldschmidt is having an MVP-caliber season. He entered Monday night’s game at Chicago batting .340 with 34 doubles, 31 homers and 100 RBIs.

