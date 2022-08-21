Yankees retire Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 jersey, Cashman booed

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have retired Paul O’Neill’s No. 21. He’s the franchise’s 23rd player or manager to have that happen. New York’s first jersey retirement ceremony since 2017 had the usual video tributes and messages, gifts and an acceptance speech. But because O’Neill is not vaccinated for COVID-19, he did not interact with the current players. Former trainer Gene Monahan and O’Neill’s teammates Tino Martinez, Bernie Williams, Jorge Posada, Andy Pettitte and Mariano Rivera all attended the tribute. With the Yankees in a 4-14 rut, there were noticeable boos for managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman during the 33-minute ceremony.

