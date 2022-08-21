Fisher excels in debut, Canha 2 HRs, Mets rally past Phils

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mets reliever Nate Fisher pitched three scoreless innings of relief in his major league debut after working at a Nebraska bank a year ago, Mark Canha hit two homers and drove in five runs and New York rallied past the Philadelphia Phillies 10-9. Canha’s second homer was a go-ahead drive in a three-run ninth. Brandon Nimmo also went deep for the NL-East leading Mets, who took three of four in the series to finish the regular season with a 14-5 mark against the Phillies. New York upped its lead over second-place Atlanta to four games. Fisher allowed one hit while striking out one and walking two. The 26-year-old lefty was working at the First National Bank of Omaha in his Nebraska hometown last year before resuming his professional baseball career.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.