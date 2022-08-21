Brighton wins 2-0, consigns West Ham to 3rd straight loss

LONDON (AP) — West Ham slumped to its third straight loss to open the Premier League season as goals from midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Leandro Trossard earned Brighton a 2-0 win. Mac Allister’s 22nd-minute penalty and Trossard’s breakaway goal in the 66th maintained Brighton’s unbeaten start to the season after a win at Manchester United and a draw with Newcastle. West Ham has now played Brighton 11 times in the Premier League and not won once. David Moyes’ team has not scored a goal in the league this season.

