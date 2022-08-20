Rams rookie Bruss out for season; Super Bowl starter waived

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rams rookie offensive lineman Logan Bruss is out for the season after tearing ligaments in his right knee in Los Angeles’ second preseason game. The Rams on Saturday also waived tight end Kendall Blanton, a Super Bowl starter who made several big postseason receptions during their run to a championship. Coach Sean McVay said Bruss tore his ACL and MCL during Los Angeles’ 24-20 loss to Houston on Friday night. Blanton’s departure was a mild surprise even though he had just four career receptions for the Rams, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

