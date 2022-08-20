Panthers rookie QB Corral suffers torn ligament in left foot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral has a torn ligament in his left foot and is expected to miss significant time, according to coach Matt Rhule. Rhule said Corral tore his Lisfranc ligament in Carolina’s 20-10 preseason loss to the New England Patriots on Friday night after getting stepped on. Rhule would not say if the injury is season-ending but did say the team is viewing it as a long-term injury. The Panthers traded up in the third round of the NFL draft this year to get Corral.

