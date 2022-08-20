Falter, Schwarber help Phillies earn DH split with Mets

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bailey Falter threw six innings of two-hit ball, Kyle Schwarber tripled and doubled, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 4-1 to earn a split of a day-night doubleheader. In the opener, Starling Marte had three hits as the Mets won 8-2. The Phillies came back in the nightcap to top the NL East-leading Mets for just the fifth time in 18 games this year. Philadelphia, holding the second spot in the wild-card race, has been outscored by New York 90-54 going into Sunday’s series finale.

