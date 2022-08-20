Lukaku stars on return home, Inter Milan beats Spezia 3-0

MILAN (AP) — Romelu Lukaku starred in his first home game for Inter Milan since returning from Chelsea. He helped his team beat Spezia 3-0 on Saturday for two wins from two games in Serie A. The Belgium forward was involved in two goals scored in each half by Lautaro Martínez and Hakan Çalhanoğlu. Home fans applauded Lukaku enthusiastically when he made way for Edin Dzeko in the 68th minute. Domenico Berardi’s brilliant first-half goal was enough for Sassuolo to beat Lecce 1-0. Lazio drew at Torino 0-0.

