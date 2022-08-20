Cards catcher Molina missing 2 games for ‘business matters’

PHOENIX (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has been placed on the restricted list and is expected to miss the next two games. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Molina left for “business matters” and is expected to return to the team on Monday. Marmol added that the catcher previously asked permission to leave for the weekend and the request was granted. Marmol said the 10-time All-Star selection wasn’t scheduled to be in Saturday’s starting lineup but would have played Sunday.

