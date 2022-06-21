Jović, Dieng highlight international prospects in NBA draft

By KEN MAGUIRE

AP Sports Writer

LONDON (AP) — Nikola Jović of Serbia and Ousmane Dieng of France are among the top international prospects in Thursday night’s NBA draft. Both are 6-foot-10 and only recently turned 19 years old. They each possess great court vision and are good ball-handlers for their size. Jović is a more accomplished scorer, having shot 35.6% from 3-point range for Belgrade club Mega. Dieng played for the New Zealand Breakers in Australia’s National Basketball League as part of its Next Stars program, which has become a hotspot for NBA prospects.