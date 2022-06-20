Transgender athletes barred from international rugby league

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Transgender athletes will be barred from women’s international rugby league matches while the sport’s governing body formulates its inclusion policy. World swimming’s governing body last weekend effectively banned transgender women from competing in women’s events. Other sports are reviewing their policies. The International Rugby League issued a statement saying: “Until further research is completed to enable the IRL to implement a formal transgender inclusion policy, male-to-female (transwomen) players are unable to play in sanctioned women’s international rugby league matches.” The IRL plans to work with the eight national teams competing in the Women’s Rugby League World Cup in November to help develop a comprehensive policy.