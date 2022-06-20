Skip to Content
Rebels’ roll continues in College World Series win over Hogs

By ERIC OLSON
AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mississippi is one win away from the College World Series finals. Tim Elko and Calvin Harris homered and Hunter Elliott pitched effectively into the seventh inning in a 13-5 win over Arkansas. The Rebels have won seven straight in the NCAA Tournament after being the final team awarded an at-large bid. Justin Bench was 4 for 6 with two RBIs as the Rebels finished with 13 hits against seven pitchers. Ole Miss will play Wednesday against the winner of Tuesday’s elimination game between Arkansas and Auburn.

