Rays’ Margot, Kiermaier hurt; injured list likely for both

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays outfielders Manuel Margot and Kevin Kiermaier left Monday night’s loss to the New York Yankees with injuries and are likely headed to the injured list. Margot sprained his right knee in the ninth inning, crashing into the right field wall while chasing an RBI triple by Aaron Hicks. Margot was taken off the field on a cart. Rays manager Kevin Cash says he expects Margot to miss “significant time.” Kiermaier departed after striking out in the second inning. His injury was described as left hip inflammation.