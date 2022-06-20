Darvish deals, Machado-less Padres beat Diamondbacks 4-1

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish pitched seven strong innings and Jake Cronenworth and Trent Grisham homered, leading the San Diego Padres to a 4-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kim Ha-seong hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the second for the Padres, who were without All-Star slugger Manny Machado. He sprained his left ankle Sunday in a loss at Colorado. Acting manager Ryan Flaherty said the Padres are optimistic Machado can avoid the injured list. Darvish struggled through a 33-pitch first inning but got out of a bases-loaded jam after allowing just one run and then settled down to win his third straight start. He held the Diamondbacks to one run and four hits, struck out five and walked two.