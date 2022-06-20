Cordero has 3 hits, 2 RBIs to help Red Sox beat Tigers 5-2

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Franchy Cordero had three hits, including a two-run single to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2. Josh Winckowski made the longest start of his short career for his second straight win. Jarren Duran had two hits, two stolen bases and two runs for Boston. The Red Sox won for the sixth time in eight games to climb to a season-high six games above .500. Duran doubled and scored on Rafael Devers’ double to break a third-inning tie.