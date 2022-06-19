Suwinski hits 3rd HR in bottom 9th, lifts Bucs over Giants

By WES CROSBY

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Suwinski hit his third homer of the game in the ninth inning, giving the Pittsburgh Pirates a 4-3, walk-off victory over the San Francisco Giants to avoid a three-game sweep. Suwinski is the first rookie to cap a three-homer game with a game-ending shot, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The rookie drove a slider from Tyler Rogers to right for his second game-ending home run of the season after connecting for one June 4 against the Arizona Diamonbacks. Suwinski is the second Pirates rookie to hit three homers in a game, joining Andrew McCutchen.