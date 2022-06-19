Slingsby steers ‘Flying Roo’ to 5th straight SailGP victory

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

Tom Slingsby and his mates have perfected the routine by now. They pose with the Australian flag as their catamaran bobs gently in the swells and then spray each other with Champagne after another victory. Slingsby and Team Australia did it again on Lake Michigan off the Chicago city front. They barely made it into the podium race and then expertly sailed their “Flying Roo” foiling 50-foot cat well ahead of Canada and Britain to win the United States Sail Grand Prix. The two-time defending SailGP champion Aussies claimed their fifth straight victory and seventh in the last eight regattas over two seasons in tech mogul Larry Ellison’s global league.