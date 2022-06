Hurkacz beats top-ranked Medvedev to win Halle Open

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Hubert Hurkacz upset top-ranked Daniil Medvedev on Sunday to win the Halle Open and underline his credentials as a contender for Wimbledon two years running. The big-serving Polish player needed just 63 minutes to beat Medvedev 6-1, 6-4 and win his first grass-court title. Hurkacz was a semifinalist at Wimbledon last year and seems on form again after a Halle tournament run in which he also beat U.S. Open semifinalist Felix Auger-Aliassime and the in-form Australian Nick Kyrgios. Medvedev has now lost back-to-back finals on grass after being stunned by then-205th-ranked Tim van Rijthoven last week in ’s-Hertogenbosch.