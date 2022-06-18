Sánchez slugs long homer, Twins pound Diamondbacks 11-1

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Gary Sánchez smashed a long two-run homer that capped a six-run third inning, Dylan Bundy threw eight effective innings and the Minnesota Twins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-1. The Twins jumped ahead for a 6-0 lead with their big third inning, highlighted by a mammoth two-out, two-run homer from Sánchez that traveled 456 feet into the left-center seats and left his bat at over 107 mph. It was the two-time All-Star’s eighth homer of the season. Bundy retired the first 10 hitters he faced before Alek Thomas bounced a single through the middle of the infield.