Hoskins’ pinch-hit in 10th, Phils top Nats; 15 W in 17 games

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pinch-hitter Rhys Hoskins singled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 for their 15th win in 17 games. The Phillies are a season-high five games over .500 and 14-2 since firing former manager Joe Girardi on June 3. The last-place Nationals lost on the day they retired the No. 11 of organizational stalwart Ryan Zimmerman in front of a sellout crowd of 42,730. Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola pitched eight shutout innings for the second time in three starts. He allowed four hits and struck out eight. Washington starter Josiah Gray pitched one-hit ball for six scoreless innings.