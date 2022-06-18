Gasly to return to AlphaTauri as F1 “silly season” begins

MONTREAL (AP) — AlphaTauri says Pierre Gasly is “100% confirmed” to return to the team next season, and reigning F2 champion Oscar Piastri is being heavily scouted for a promotion into a Formula One seat in 2023. But it’s not clear if Piastri could be in a Williams as soon as Silverstone as “silly season” talk dominated at the Canadian Grand Prix. Williams expects its lineup of Nicholas Latifi and Alex Albon to complete the season, despite speculation Piastri could take Latifi’s seat after Sunday’s race in Montreal.