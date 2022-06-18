Arenado’s HR, 3 RBIs lift Cardinals over Red Sox 11-2

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer over the Green Monster in the first inning and the St. Louis Cardinals broke it open with a six-run sixth in an 11-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Nolan Gorman and Tyler O’Neill both had a solo shot for the Cardinals, who rebounded after losing the opener of the three-game series. Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman each had a two-run single during the big inning. The Red Sox lost for just the fourth time in 16 games.