D’backs-Nats postponed by rain; now Tuesday doubleheader

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks’ game at the Washington Nationals has been postponed because of rain. The game was supposed to begin Monday night. It will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday. The rescheduled game was planned for 1:05 p.m. on Tuesday. The game already on the schedule for Tuesday starts at 7:05 p.m. The Nationals enter the four-game series against the Diamondbacks in last place in the NL East with a 4-7 record. The Diamondbacks are last in the NL West at 3-6.