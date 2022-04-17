Tsitsipas successfully defends title in Monte Carlo

By BARBARA SURK

Associated Press

MONACO (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas has become the first repeat champion at the Monte Carlo Masters since Rafael Nadal in 2018 with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win against unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. After winning the first big final of the clay-court season, the third-seeded Greek said “It’s a great feeling because we had the crowd this year.” Davidovich Fokina knocked out Novak Djokovic in the second round. The Spaniard was playing his first ATP final. Tsitsipas squandered a chance to serve out the match at 5-4 but still wrapped up the final in 1 hour, 34 minutes.