Orioles transfer Means to 60-day IL with sprained elbow

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have transferred left-hander John Means to the 60-day injured list with a sprained elbow. The move isn’t a huge surprise after manager Brandon Hyde conceded Saturday that it would be a while before Means pitched again. Hyde said then that the 28-year-old lefty was seeking second opinions about his injury. That hadn’t changed as of Sunday morning. The Orioles also optioned left-hander Alexander Wells to Triple-A Norfolk and selected the contract of right-hander Marcos Diplán from Norfolk.