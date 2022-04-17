Figure Skating in Harlem: 25 years and growing

By BARRY WILNER

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Figure Skating in Harlem celebrates its 25th anniversary with a gala on April 25, and has become a success story built on academics, social growth and the ice rink. Founder Sharon Cohen says she’s proud of “how many people have come together for such a mission.” The organization aims to help girls from various racial and ethnic backgrounds transform their lives by growing in confidence, leadership and academic achievement. Its gala will honor a number of leaders, as well as 2022 Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen.