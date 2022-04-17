Atlético scores deep into injury time to end winless streak

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Yannick Carrasco converted a penalty kick 10 minutes into stoppage time as Atlético Madrid beat Espanyol 2-1 to end its three-match winless streak and strengthen its hold on fourth place in the Spanish league. Carrasco scored from the penalty spot in the final play of the game at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to give Atlético a three-point cushion over fifth-place Real Betis. The penalty for Atlético was awarded following a lengthy video review to determine whether the ball touched the hand of Espanyol striker Raúl de Tomás inside the area.