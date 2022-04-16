Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece. Both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas. Jake Oettinger made 23 saves as the Stars extended their home winning streak against San Jose to seven games. Timo Meier added to his career best with his team-leading 33rd goal for the Sharks. They are 0-6-3 in their past nine games.