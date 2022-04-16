Rhodes slides past Hocevar on Bristol dirt to win truck race

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Rhodes used a crossover move to slide past Carson Hocevar and drift his way to victory in the Truck Series race at dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway. The reigning Truck Series champion won Saturday for the first time in six races this season and sixth time of his career. Prior to the win, Rhodes this season had four top-fives and a pair of runner-up finishes through five races. He was second at Bristol a year ago and dominated Saturday by leading 95 of the 150 laps, only to nearly sabotage his chances with a strategy error.