Ohtani homers again, Syndergaard pitches Angels past Rangers

By LARY BUMP

Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his third home run in two games, Noah Syndergaard won a matchup of local pitchers and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Texas Rangers 7-2. The game featured two starters from opposite sides of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in Syndergaard and Rangers lefty Taylor Hearn. It also became the latest showcase for Ohtani, the two-way superstar who won the AL MVP award last year. Syndergaard allowed two runs and five hits over six innings. Hearn gave up three runs in 3 2/3 innings. Ohtani finished 2 for 5 with a two-run homer into the Rangers’ bullpen in right-center. He scored three runs and drove in three more.