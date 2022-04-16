Mariners place OF Mitch Haniger on COVID-19 IL

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners placed outfielder Mitch Haniger on the COVID-19 injured list after he reported symptoms and tested positive. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Haniger took an at-home test that was positive and followed up with a subsequent test at the ballpark that confirmed the original. Haniger had started each of the first eight games for Seattle and was batting .176 with three homers and seven RBIs. Haniger had two singles in Friday night’s series opening win over Houston. Seattle recalled infielder Donovan Walton from Triple-A Tacoma to take Haniger’s roster spot.