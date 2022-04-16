Haaland scores 2 as Dortmund routs Wolfsburg 6-1

BERLIN (AP) — Striker Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund routed Wolfsburg 6-1 to maintain its slim chances of winning the German league. Dortmund is six points behind Bayern Munich with only a mathematical chance of the title. Bayern plays on Sunday. Hungary winger Roland Sallai scored twice as fifth-placed Freiburg beat mid-table Bochum 3-0 to move level on points with Leipzig. Hertha Berlin boosted its chances of staying up with a 1-0 win at Augsburg thanks to a goal from Germany midfielder Suat Serdar.