Flames rout Coyotes 9-1 after clinching playoff spot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk each had two goals and two assists and the Calgary Flames routed the Arizona Coyotes 9-1 on Saturday night after they clinched a playoff spot before the game started. Edmonton locked Pacific Division-leading Calgary into the postseason by beating Vegas 4-0 earlier in the day. Dillon Dube also scored twice and Elias Lindholm had a goal and three assists. Andrew Mangiapane and Blake Coleman added goals and Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots. Arizona led 1-0 after the first period on Nick Ritchie’s first-minute goal. The Flames broke it open with four goals in a 2:33 span early in the second.