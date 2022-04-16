Dozier’s two-run blast lifts the Royals to win over Detroit

By MARC BOWMAN

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hunter Dozier homered to break a tie in the sixth, and lead the Kansas City Royals to a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers. After Carlos Santana walked with one out, Dozier lifted an 0-2 pitch from Will Vest (0-1) into the left field bleachers for his first home run of the year. Collin Snider (2-0), the first of four Royals relievers, picked up the victory getting five outs. Josh Staumont earned the club’s first save of the season as Kansas City snapped a five-game losing streak. Tigers starter Matt Manning left the game after two innings with right shoulder discomfort. Miguel Cabrera was hitless and remains five shy of 3,000 hits for his career.