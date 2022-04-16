Custer wins pole at dirt-covered Bristol through heat races

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Cole Custer won the first pole of his career Saturday through a formula designed for qualifying via heat races at dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway. Custer put his No. 41 Ford at the front for NASCAR’s rare Easter Sunday race that was specifically scheduled for Fox Sports to try to capitalize on a primetime holiday audience. The starting lineup was set over four 15-lap heats that were determined by a random draw. Drivers accumulated points for both finishing and passing and Custer started ninth in his heat and then won it — good enough for his first pole in 84 career Cup starts.