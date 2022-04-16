Bucks downplay dominance of Bulls as teams meet in playoffs

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks are downplaying their recent domination of the Chicago Bulls as they open the playoff portion of their title defense. Milwaukee has won 16 of its last 17 meetings with the sixth-seeded Bulls heading into their Eastern Conference first-round series beginning Sunday at Fiserv Forum. The Bulls’ lone victory came in the 2020-21 regular-season finale with the Bucks resting all their starters. The Bucks won by at least 21 points each of the two times they faced the Bulls within the last month.