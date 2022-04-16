Belt scores go-ahead run in 8th, Giants beat Guardians 4-2

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Brandon Belt scored the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded grounder by Wilmer Flores in the eighth inning, sending the San Francisco Giants to a 4-2 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. With one out, Flores hit a sharp grounder that second baseman Ernie Clement stopped before forcing out Brandon Crawford at second. But shortstop Amed Rosario had to delay his throw to first when first baseman Owen Miller was late getting to the bag. Austin Slater subsequently scored on a wild pitch by Nick Sandlin to extend San Francisco’s lead to two. Dominic Leone worked a scoreless seventh for the win and Jake McGee earned his first save.