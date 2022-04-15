Zverev edges Sinner in Monte Carlo classic to reach semis

MONACO (AP) — Alexander Zverev has prevailed against Jannik Sinner 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 in a Monte Carlo Masters classic to reach the semifinals of the clay-court season opener. Sinner overcame an early break to win the first set, and Zverev repaid the favor in the second. Zverev fought back twice from a break down in the third set and finally won after more than three hours when Sinner netted. Zverev will meet defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas or Diego Schwartzmann in the semifinals on Saturday. Novak Djokovic’s conqueror, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain, knocked out Taylor Fritz of the U.S. 2-6, 6-4, 6-3. Davidovich Fokina has lined up his first semifinal in a masters event with Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.